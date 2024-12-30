‘Lit’ up with local flavour

WAYANAD: At a stall strewn with her creations, Selly is busy weaving ‘maani pullu’ into beautiful boats and hats. She stops in spurts, to explain her products and process with a smile. The booth has no signboard to identify the Panavally native or her products, but she keeps at it from the comfort of a chair.

“I have been weaving the grass since always. Though I don’t know how to read or write, I get to travel far and wide thanks to my craft,” she adds.

‘Maani pullu’ - a variety of grass endemic to Wayanad – has also accorded Seetha a sense of purpose. Despite the fact that she has recounted her story ad nauseam, she weaves another tale around the grass – adding her spin.

“I am exaggerating a bit, but the grass helped keep the dignity of a queen who was cheated by a ‘veppatti’ (concubine) of the king,” Seetha says.

They are here for the Arts and Crafts Fair, organised as part of the second edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF), touted as the largest rural event of its kind in the country. There were many from Wayanad who attended the festival, organised on a grander scale in its second iteration. This year’s event was spread across four days and ten venues.