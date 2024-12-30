Makaravilakku: Sabarimala temple to be opened on Monday

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine here will be opened on Monday for the 21-day Makaravilakku season, marking the concluding phase of the annual pilgrimage season. Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan.

No ritual will be performed at the sreekovil as part of the ongoing practice. The temple will remain open for more time for devotees to have a hassle-free darshan.

As part of the arrangement, the sreekovil will be opened for darshan at 3 am and continue to remain till 1 pm. In the afternoon, the temple that will be opened at 3 pm will remain opened till 11 pm for darshan. For the convenience of devotees, the devaswom authorities have opened two more counters at Pampa for spot booking, with the number rising to six from four.

Pettathullal at Erumeli on January 11, beginning of Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam on January 12, Pampa sadya and Pampa vilakku on January 13 will be the important events to be held before Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14.

The temple will be closed on January 20, marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season.