154 captive jumbo deaths in Kerala in over six years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 154 captive elephants died in Kerala over the past more than six years.

With the alarming figure of captive elephants deaths raising concerns, animal rights organisations in the state have moved the high-powered committee - constituted by the Supreme Court for the rescue and protection of elephants - urging immediate intervention to provide medical care and protection for suffering captive elephants.

As per official data, currently there are 388 captive elephants in Kerala.

In 2024, 15 captive jumbo deaths were reported in the state till August. According to sources, nine more deaths were reported till December.

Sama Srishti, a federation of eight animal welfare organisations, has given a letter to the High-Powered Committee calling for urgent intervention in the matter.

Vivek K Viswanath, founder and managing trustee of Walking Eye Foundation and trustee of Sama Srishti, alleged that the forest department is neglecting captive elephants suffering from severe medical conditions. He said numerous litigations regarding the ill-treatment of captive elephants are pending before various courts.

“There are cases in which the elephants died without getting any treatment. We decided to seek the committee’s intervention as we are not getting any help from forest authorities,” said Vivek K Viswanath.

In the letter sent to the committee, the organisations alleged that many captive elephants in the state are suffering from severe medical conditions, including blindness, foot injuries and paralysis.