GCDA says contract with organisers did not allow construction of dais

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which has come in for criticism following the accident in which Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was seriously injured, has released a copy of the official contract with the organisers of the dance programme in an attempt to wash its hands of the incident.

Also, the contract with the organisers Mridanga Vision does not allow the construction of the temporary dais at the venue, GCDA officials said.

“There definitely was a huge security lapse that happened but GCDA cannot afford the responsibility for it. It was clearly mentioned as per the contract with Mridanga Vision that certain security protocols should be followed. This was not met by the organisers. We will move forward legally, as there was a breach of contract on the part of the organisers,” GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai told TNIE.

Clause 23 of the contract clearly mentions that GCDA will not take responsibility for any mishaps or accidents during the programme.

“We had mentioned that any such temporary construction should have been done with security clearance and permission of police and the fire and rescue service department,” GCDA said in a statement.

The officials said that the temporary stage at a height of 3.2 metres or 10 ft was erected only the previous night (Saturday) of the programme, without the knowledge or permission of the GCDA.