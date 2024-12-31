Kerala Legislative Assembly book fest: Discussions on book mania to women empowerment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Legislative Assembly International Book Fair, scheduled from January 7 to 13 at the Assembly Complex, will have thought-provoking panel discussions on diverse topics.
These include contemporary Indian politics, inclusive spirituality, book mania, and the voices of women empowerment. The event aims to bring together prominent figures from politics, literature, and cultural fields, transcending partisan politics, literary boundaries, and cultural barriers.
Ministers K Rajan and Roshi Augustine, along with MLAs M V Govindan Master, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Basheer, and Mathew T Thomas, will participate in a discussion on contemporary Indian politics. MP John Brittas will moderate this panel, with P K Krishnadas joining as a panelist. A session on "Cooperative Sector and Professionalism" will feature Minister V N Vasavan, Koliakkode Krishnan Nair, Dr B P Pillai, E G Ranjith Kumar, B Rajendrakumar, Dr. Rajesh S Painkavil, and Dr Rajesh Kumar S., moderated by Dr D Sajith Babu.
A discussion on "Inclusive Spirituality" will be moderated by Nishant M V, with participation from Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Mustafa Maulavi, and Swami Gururatnam Jnanatapaswi. Another highlight is a panel on "Voices of Women Empowerment," featuring P K Sreemathi Teacher, B M Suhara, Dr Rekha Raj, Sheeba Amir, and Dr Anu Gopinath, moderated by Mathu Saji.
The discussion on "The Lifespan of Print Media" will have Saraswathi Nagarajan as the moderator, with Rajagopal R, Manoj K Das, Jose Panachippuram, and R S Babu as panellists. Anu Pappachan will moderate a session titled "When Writing and Profession Intertwine," with participants including Prathapan, Subhash Ottumpuram, Dhanuja Kumari, Ilavoor Sasi, and Raasi.
In a session on "Book Mania," moderated by Sujith Kodakkad, panellists Keerthy Jyothi, R Ananthakrishnan, and Sharon Rajeev will explore the love for books. A discussion on children's literature, titled "Telling Stories to Little Ones," will be moderated by Biju Thurayilkunnu, with panelists Dr K Sreekumar, Kripa Ambadi, Unni Ammayambalam, and Siby John Thooval. On "The Beauty of Translated Literature," Sunita Balakrishnan will moderate a session featuring Dr Priya K Nair, Prof E Aravindakshan, Kabani S, and Dr Sunny N M.
The festival, themed "Reading is Addiction," will feature 350 book launches and over 60 book discussions. With events like talks, dialogues, meet-the-author sessions, memorial evenings, poetry recitals, storytelling, monodramas, and sessions on cinema and life, the festival promises a rich literary experience. Over 70 programs are planned, including daily evening mega-shows led by various media houses. The public is welcome to attend and explore the Legislative Assembly Complex during the festival.