Kerala Legislative Assembly book fest: Discussions on book mania to women empowerment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Legislative Assembly International Book Fair, scheduled from January 7 to 13 at the Assembly Complex, will have thought-provoking panel discussions on diverse topics.

These include contemporary Indian politics, inclusive spirituality, book mania, and the voices of women empowerment. The event aims to bring together prominent figures from politics, literature, and cultural fields, transcending partisan politics, literary boundaries, and cultural barriers.

Ministers K Rajan and Roshi Augustine, along with MLAs M V Govindan Master, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Basheer, and Mathew T Thomas, will participate in a discussion on contemporary Indian politics. MP John Brittas will moderate this panel, with P K Krishnadas joining as a panelist. A session on "Cooperative Sector and Professionalism" will feature Minister V N Vasavan, Koliakkode Krishnan Nair, Dr B P Pillai, E G Ranjith Kumar, B Rajendrakumar, Dr. Rajesh S Painkavil, and Dr Rajesh Kumar S., moderated by Dr D Sajith Babu.