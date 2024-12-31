TP Chandrasekharan murder accused Kodi Suni released on 30-day parole amid controversy

KOZHIKODE: Kodi Suni, the prime accused in the high-profile T P Chandrasekharan murder case, was released from Tavanur jail on a 30-day parole on Saturday, sparking widespread debate and political outcry.

The parole was granted after Suni’s mother submitted an application to the Human Rights Commission seeking his release. The commission’s recommendation led the DGP (Prisons) to approve the parole, despite an adverse police probation report.

Suni’s release has ignited controversy as the police had previously warned against granting parole, citing his alleged involvement in criminal activities during earlier paroles. The prisons DGP’s decision to approve the request has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including TP’s widow, K K Rema, MLA.

Rema expressed her dismay, questioning the rationale behind granting a month-long parole for personal reasons.

“If it is to visit his ailing mother, why is 30 days necessary? Wouldn’t 10 days suffice? Such leniency towards a convict in a politically sensitive case raises serious questions about the system,” she remarked.