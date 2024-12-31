TP Chandrasekharan murder accused Kodi Suni released on 30-day parole amid controversy

KOZHIKODE: Kodi Suni, the prime accused in the high-profile T P Chandrasekharan murder case, was released from Tavanur jail on a 30-day parole on Saturday, sparking widespread debate and political outcry.
The parole was granted after Suni’s mother submitted an application to the Human Rights Commission seeking his release. The commission’s recommendation led the DGP (Prisons) to approve the parole, despite an adverse police probation report.
Suni’s release has ignited controversy as the police had previously warned against granting parole, citing his alleged involvement in criminal activities during earlier paroles. The prisons DGP’s decision to approve the request has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including TP’s widow, K K Rema, MLA.
Rema expressed her dismay, questioning the rationale behind granting a month-long parole for personal reasons.
“If it is to visit his ailing mother, why is 30 days necessary? Wouldn’t 10 days suffice? Such leniency towards a convict in a politically sensitive case raises serious questions about the system,” she remarked.
Adding to the intrigue, the media obtained copies of the Human Rights Commission’s order that facilitated Suni’s release. Rema also questioned the home department’s role in this matter, asserting that the DGP alone cannot authorize such an important decision without higher-level approval. She has vowed to consult legal experts and take appropriate action against the move.
Kodi Suni, a convict with multiple criminal cases against him, was last released on parole five years ago. His earlier paroles had reportedly seen violations, fuelling concerns about his 30-day release. Experts argue that the decision undermines public safety and highlights inconsistencies in the handling of high-profile criminal cases.
The home department and prison authorities have not responded to the accusations. Meanwhile, Rema has called for transparency and accountability, demanding a thorough review of the parole decision.
Congress criticises government for granting parole
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran have come down heavily on the state government for granting a month-long parole to T P Chandrasekharan murder case convict N K Sunil Kumar aka Kodi Suni.
In a statement, Satheesan alleged that granting parole is a challenge to the existing legal system and rule of law. He also alleged that Sunil was granted parole after the intervention of the CM and his courtier.
“Sunil was granted parole though the police report was against it. It is a mystery that in the name of the illness of his mother, parole was granted to a habitual offender. Is there any guarantee that a criminal who had indulged in criminal activities while he was in prison will not indulge in the criminal activities once he is out of prison?” Satheesan asked.
Sudhakaran alleged that granting parole to Sunil reveals that the CPM is with criminals. The Congress will fight the issue legally, he said in a statement.