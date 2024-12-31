Wayanad Literature Festival: Lovely, dramatic and deep

KOCHI: Amid the misty hills of Wayanad, a cosy literature festival unlike any other unfolded over the past weekend a gathering reminiscent of the charm of old-world literary meets.

This unique appeal defined the Wayanad Literary Festival, held at a school in the rural village of Dwaraka in Mananthavady. Locals, students, and visitors walked shoulder to shoulder with the likes of writers K R Meera, M Mukundan, and S Hareesh, historian John Keay, and actor Prakash Raj.

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, featured discussions on topics ranging from poetry, literature (both old and new), politics, law, and journalism to AI and climate change. However, what truly set this fest apart was its accessibility.

Common people were encouraged to enter the venue free of cost, attend panel discussions, exhibitions, or listen to their favourite authors reading aloud by a bonfire.

Journalist and festival director Vinod K Jose described the collective brainstorming process as “building a bridge”.

When K R Meera declared that complete democracy is only possible when a country ensures gender equality and justice, her words were met with resounding applause from a packed audience.

Another surprisingly jam-packed session was the panel discussion on ‘75 years of the Supreme Court’ attended by former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar, Prof G Mohan Gopal, and Adv Shyam Divan. Mohan alleged, the bar and the bench have made the judiciary into an oligarchy moving away from the values of the Constitution.