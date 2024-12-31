Yemen president inks Nimisha Priya’s death sentence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PALAKKAD: Shattering all efforts to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday approved the death sentence for the Kerala nurse, who was convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen. As per reports, the sentence will be executed in a month’s time.

The decision has come as a shocker to the family back home as efforts were ongoing to save the 36-year-old from death row. Nimisha’s mother Prema Kumari, 57, had been striving hard for the past many years to save her daughter.

Earlier this year, Prema Kumari had reached Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, and has been staying there to secure a waiver of the death penalty and negotiate the blood money with victim’s family. She was provided assistance by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council comprising NRI social workers based in Yemen.

‘Worked tirelessly to save Nimisha, but our efforts ended in vain’

Negotiations with the victim’s family reached a dead end in September this year after the lawyer engaged by the Indian Embassy demanded more funds, part of which were raised by the Action council.

“We worked tirelessly to save Nimisha Priya’s life, but our efforts ended in vain. We managed to collect 40,000 dollars (around Rs 34,20,000), and were prepared to raise even more to save her. Along with the action council, the chief minister, the leader of opposition, former union minister and various leaders across political lines joined hands in this effort,” said Nenmara MLA K Babu.

He added that he was unable to communicate with Nimisha Priya’s relatives, including her mother, who is currently in Yemen.

“We held on to hope and were ready to do everything possible. However, as we know, despite the involvement of the government and the embassy, decisions related to executions are often influenced by certain ethnic groups,” he told TNIE.