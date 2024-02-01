Coast Guard puts on thrilling Raising Day display

KOCHI : The waters of the Arabian sea off the Kochi coast turned into a virtual war zone and the invited guests on board three warships were left awestruck as the Indian Coast Guard displayed its coastal surveillance prowess and combative skills. On Wednesday, the eve of its 48th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard organised a Day at Sea, showcasing a midsea security drill which gave an insight into the prowess of the force that ensures safety and security of the coastline.

As the ships sailed into the deep sea in a simulated environment, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) on a surveillance mission located a pirate vessel, and interceptor crafts on patrol swiftly intercepted the vessel. An ALH and a Chetak helicopter flew over the pirate vessel, performing a clockwise circuit. Two interceptor boats encircled the pirate ship in clockwise and anti-clockwise movements. A rigid inflatable boat with a boarding party was launched by ICGS Abhinav to neutralise the pirate ship. Gun shots were fired and the vessel was brought under control.

Displaying the search and rescue operation to save fishermen at distress, a simulation of a man overboard was carried out by dropping a diver with a smoke marker. A twin engine advanced light helicopter arrived at the spot and winched up the diver to the aircraft.

Demonstrating the replenishment of resources to a ship, a vertical replenishment was carried out using a helicopter. A helicopter hovered above the deck of the ship which was moving at a speed of around 10 nautical miles. The helicopter pilot maintained the aircraft exactly over the ship and lowered a cargo to the deck of the ship. As the cargo was lowered, sailors removed the parcel and the bag was winched up by the aircraft. The programme ended with a majestic fly past displaying the aerobatic prowess by ICG air assets.

“It was a great experience to witness the professionalism, dexterity and skills of the Coast Guard,” said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the chief guest on the occasion.

“Due to their vigil, it has become impossible for narcotics to enter our waters. I feel proud as a citizen to witness their demonstration and it has enhanced my self-confidence. I congratulate and compliment them for their efforts and for their sacrifice.”

The Kerala headquarters of the Coast Guard has conducted 27 operations and seven medical evacuations, thereby saving 50 lives during the past year, said Coast Guard DIG N Ravi.