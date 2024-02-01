Kerala govt to market state arts festival as an international brand to attract tourists to state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State School Arts Festival, billed as the biggest cultural fete in Asia, will be marketed as an international brand to attract tourists to the state, the government informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Aroor MLA Daleema, Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan, on behalf of General Education Minister V Sivankutty, said the school fete would be marketed internationally in association with the tourism department.

"The peak tourist season in Kerala is from September to March and the school arts festival is conducted in December or January. This offers a huge opportunity to the state," the Minister said.

He said the school arts festival would provide tourists a chance to closely witness many traditional art forms of the state. The Minister also added that the government would also explore the possibility of including the school arts festival in various international record books.

The 62nd edition of the state school arts festival was held from January 4 to 8 in Kollam. The event witnessed the participation of around14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events including traditional art forms.