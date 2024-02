THRUVANANTHAPURAM : Landing the LDF government in a politically embarrassing situation, a ruling front-backed service organisation has sought CRPF cover for forest officials and a CBI probe into the January 4 attack on the officials in Idukki’s Mankulam.

The NCP-backed Kerala Forest Staff Association (KFSA) has also moved the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to this effect.

The strongly-worded request by KFSA, which accused the the government of failing to ensure the safety of forest officials, has baffled and irked the ruling dispensation, which views it akin to openly expressing lack of trust in the government as well as the state police, especially in view of the Centre recently providing CRPF security to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Sources said the CMO has taken serious note of the demand and a probe into violation of service norms by KFSA is on.

In a petition to the chief secretary on January 5, KFSA state president Viji P Varghese referred to the previous day’s attack and said such incidents pose a threat to forest conservation activities. Existing facilities in the state are unable to protect the forest and wildlife, placed in the concurrent list of the Constitution, said the petition.

“CBI should probe the incident to bring the culprits to book. In places where such issues are prevalent, central forces like CRPF should be deployed to ensure the safety of forest officials,” it said.

When TNIE reached out to him for comments, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said, “Let the demand reach the CM. Then we’ll see.”

Viji refrained from commenting, saying the matter was sub-judice.

A look back

On January 4, senior forest officials, including Mankulam DFO Subhash K B, Ernakulam flying squad DFO Manu Satyan and Munnar ACF Job Neryamparambil were attacked when they visited Mankulam in connection with an investigation into the alleged encroachment of forest land by the Mankulam block panchayat.

‘Demand an insult to govt, Kerala Police’

On January 14, KFSA approached the HC seeking a directive to the government. It said forest officials and employees were under grave peril as they were under attack not only from wild animals but also from the public.

The government, which is duty-bound to protect the forest staff, failed, and hence, necessary measures are needed to protect the life and property of the forest staff, the KFSA petition said.

Terming the demand an insult to the government and Kerala Police, CPM-backed service organisations have approached the CMO against the KFSA. They alleged the demand from a uniformed forest staff amounts to violation of the employees’ code of conduct.

“The complaint smacks of trust deficit in the government and police force. KFSA’s recognition should be cancelled and disciplinary action taken against its state president,” said a functionary of one of the organisations. KFSA’s demand has divided the forest department too with various service organisations taking opposite sides.