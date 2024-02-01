Samastha thwarts IUML’s attempt to control mahals

KOZHIKODE : Opening a new front in its war with the IUML over the domination of mahals, the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has decided to take direct control of the organisation of the qatibs, who deliver Friday sermons in mosques.

The Samastha mushawara that met in Bengaluru last Sunday decided to make the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Qutba (SKJQ), a feeder outfit, under its direct supervision.

The SKJQ currently functions under the Sunni Mahal Federation (SMF). Qatibs exert great influence on the Muslim community as they are in direct contact with believers.

Samastha suspected the IUML of trying to use the SMF to further its political agenda in the mahals. The present leaders of SMF and SKJQ, including Abdusamad Pookkoottoor and Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, are known IUML supporters.

SMF has decided to hold a meeting of the mahals, of which Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal is the qazi, in Kozhikode on February 17. This further deepened Samastha’s apprehension that IUML is trying to form a parallel power centre and dominate the mahals.

Many district office-bearers of SKJQ had written to Samastha mushawara requesting the organisation to be converted into a direct feeder outfit.

The state working committee of SKJQ that met on January 23 formally raised the request. It is learnt that there was opposition from IUML supporters to the suggestion, but the majority wanted SKJQ to become Samastha’s feeder organisation.

With the Samastha mushawara ratifying the request, SKJQ will become a direct feeder organisation of Samastha on the lines of Sunni Yuvajana Federation (SYS) and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF).

Decisive move

Qatib body to work in coordination with Sunni Mahal Fed, but final say Samastha’s

The Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Qutba (SKJQ) will continue to work in close coordination with SMF, something the Samastha mushawara will work out. In short, Samatha will have the final say on the activities of the organisation of qatibs.

Meanwhile, the 35th anniversary conference of SKSSF, a vocal feeder organisation of Samastha, will begin in Kozhikode on February 2. On Wednesday, SKSSF state president Panakkad Syed Hamid Ali Shihab Thangal hoisted the flag at the venue on Kozhikode beach. Prominent leaders of Samastha and IUML including Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will address the conference that will conclude on February 4.

The conference will be a show of strength by Samastha after an impressive show at the 100th anniversary declaration in Bengaluru on January 28. Jiffiri Thangal had exhorted the workers assembled in Bengaluru to work for the success of the SKSSF meet.