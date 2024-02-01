State budget will address migration issue: Balagopal

A

The major reason for the present crisis is the flawed policies and unilateral cuts on the state’s share of funds by the Union government. A change in the Centre’s stand is desperately required. Or else, we cannot maintain the pace of our development and social welfare programmes. A commendable increase in our own tax revenue helped us to manage things this year. Our spending until December was about Rs 4,000 crore more than the previous year. Kerala’s loss due to the Centre’s flawed policies is about Rs 50,000. If released, this amount can create an impact of 2-3 lakh crore in our economy.