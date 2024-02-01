To ‘infinity’ & beyond! KSUM set to expand initiative to Europe, Oz, US

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Startup Mission’s ‘startup infinity’ programme, which aims to encourage NRIs to launch their own businesses or invest in startups in the state or abroad, is all set to expand its horizons. Last June, the first startup infinity centre was launched in Dubai. Now, KSUM is preparing to open centres in Belgium’s Brussels, Australia’s Sydney, and New Jersey, in the United States, this year, with the Dubai facility generating a good response.

In Dubai, 50 high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) have expressed interest in working with the infinity centre to start their own business or invest in innovative startups in Kerala.

All 50 have been issued membership cards, and will now receive eight months’ training in investing in the technology sector and launching IT startups. Monthly investor education programmes, called ‘Ignite’, have also been planned. Launchpads in different countries will be formulated to give startups global exposure. Once the training is completed, they can either invest in Kerala-based startups or launch their own business based in West Asia.

So far, ten startups based in the state have been shortlisted for working with the Dubai infinity centre. These are: Doctosmart, Zero Earth, Edwin Infotech, B4brain, Orditt Enterprises, Estro Tech Robotics, Ethlink Blockchain Services, Indo Grace MS, Live to Smile, and Algimate Dental Systems. A tripartite agreement has been signed with the first six startups.

“The infinity programme has had an exceptional response in Dubai. The basic aim of the programme is to provide global exposure to 15,000 startups in the state so that they can connect with various investor communities abroad. In fact, we are introducing innovative startups to HNIs so that they can invest in them or start a new business. Since this venture is based in Dubai, we are expanding our presence to Australia, the US, and Belgium so that our startups will receive more exposure and business,” said Anoop Ambika, CEO of KSUM.