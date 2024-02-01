Veena started firm with retirement benefits of her mother, says Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : “My hands are clean,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raising his hands in the state assembly on Wednesday. He was replying to the allegations raised by the Opposition against him and his daughter on the Exalogic issue. However, he kept silent about the revelations in the inquiry report by the Registrar of Companies.

“My daughter started the company in Bengaluru with the money her mother gave from her retirement benefits. Hence, I would not be moved by these allegations. You should do only things that give you peace of mind. If you commit mistakes, you will not have peace of mind. I am in a state of mind in which I can hear the bad things against me with a smile in my heart. I could say this in front of anyone without bending my head,” said the chief minister.