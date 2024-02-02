Kerala: C Raveendranath, Jaick C Thomas and Manju Warrier among CPM’s probables for Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat

KOCHI: Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency has historically been a Congress stronghold. But, the CPM-led LDF is making concerted efforts to challenge this dominance. The seat, held by Left-backed independent Innocent from 2014-2019, is now a focal point of Left front strategies.

The CPM is actively considering, among others, former education minister C Raveendranath, DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas and CITU leader U P Joseph. The name of actress Manju Warrier is also doing the rounds, given the constituency’s history of surprise candidate choices. Congress’ sitting MP Benny Behanan is most likely to be the UDF candidate.

Among the LDF probables, Raveendranath, a two-term MLA, stands out because of his background as a retired faculty of Thrissur St Thomas College. His tenure as education minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government won him many admirers, and he has acceptance across diverse sections. Raveendranath also wields considerable influence in the constituency. Jaick, on the other hand, will be an outsider in Chalakudy, but his acceptance among the youth is an advantage for him. Party leaders are not ruling out the possibility of Manju emerging as a last-minute candidate, given the late Innocent’s surprise ascendancy in 2014.