Kerala: Four held for issuing threat to judge who awarded death to SDPI members in Ranjith Sreenivas murder

ALAPPUZHA: The district police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the threat messages against Mavelikkara Additional District and Sessions Court -I Judge Sreedevi V G who awarded death penalty to SDPI-PFI activists in the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas.

The arrested are Nazeer Mon, 47, of Kumbalathuveli, Mannancherry, Rafi B, 38, of Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Navas Naina (SDPI member of Mannancherry panchayat), 47, of Thevaramssery, Ponnad, Alappuzha, and Shajahan, 36, of Puthuval, Vandanam, Alappuzha.

The police intensified vigil after the threat messages were widely circulated on social media platforms immediately after the pronouncement of the judgment on Tuesday. The security of the judge was beefed up after the threat.

District police chief Chaithra Theresa John said that the district police had launched an intensive search after the threats appeared on social media handles. “Around 13 people were under our scanner and four were arrested. The arrested persons made posts on social media aimed at destroying communal harmony, creating political enmity, and calling for riots. Police registered five cases in connection with it. More arrests will be recorded in the coming days,” Chaithra said.

Following the threat, six police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were deployed to guard the official residence of the judge on Wednesday.

The Mavelikkara Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to all 15 accused in the murder case. The court gave capital punishment after observing that the murder came under the category of the rarest of rare cases.