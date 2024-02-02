Kerala: Probe officer of Vandiperiyar rape-murder suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The police department on Thursday suspended inspector T D Sunil Kumar, the probe officer of the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case.

The Kattapana Pocso Court had made adverse remarks against the officer in its verdict after acquitting the accused. There were allegations the officer made willful lapses. Also, the pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene were not stored properly.

The suspension will run for two months and an oral inquiry will be conducted against the officer. Ernakulam Rural additional police superintendent will be conducting the inquiry.