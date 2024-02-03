Centre’s nod to metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram likely to be delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Union government is unlikely to give a nod to the proposed metro rail project in the state capital before the announcement of general elections this year. Reason: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to submit a detailed project report (DPR) to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is the executing agency of the project. Earlier, there were reports that the state government is mulling to get approval of the metro rail project from the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs before the election code of conduct comes into force. However, if things continue at this pace, the project will certainly be delayed.

It was earlier said that the DMRC would submit the report to the KMRL last month which would in turn submit it to the state government by the end of January after reviewing it. However, sources close to the KMRL now say that the agency will get the DPR only after two weeks, which will then be submitted to the government by the end of this month. If the KMRL submits the DPR by the end of this month, then there is little possibility for the Centre to approve it as the election announcement may come by that time. A meeting between the DMRC and the KMRL was held on Friday to discuss the alignment of the second phase of the metro rail project, during which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation filed a preliminary report.

"At present, 90% of the DPR has been completed. In fact, the DPR for the first phase of the project is complete. The meeting was held to discuss the second phase of the project, which may extend up to Vizhinjam. It was also to finalise the alignment of the project in both the first and second phases. However, the DPR will be submitted to the KMRL only after two weeks. After an evaluation of two weeks, we can submit it to the state government. Currently, we can’t say a specific time frame for the approval,” a KMRL source said.

The field survey by the DMRC on the proposed alignment of metro rail in the city was completed.

The field survey was the preliminary step for preparing the DPR, covering a total of 41km, including the alignment proposed via NH 66. The state government has given utmost importance to the proposed metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram due to the possible traffic congestion in the future due to the upcoming Vizhinjam Port and IT-related developments. As per the outcome of the newly conducted comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), the projected peak hour peak direction traffic data of 19,747 for the horizon year 2051 envisages a conventional metro in the city.

The DMRC submitted the draft final alignment of the CMP-recommended MRTS corridors from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4km) and Kazhakootam to Killipalam via Enchakkal (14.7km) last year. An underground section from Enchakkal to Killipalam has also been included in the proposed alignment.

A total of 37 stations have been identified in these two corridors, with a maintenance depot and yard at Pallipuram. The land requirement for the stations and curved locations of the alignment is being analysed by the DMRC in consultation with the KMRL and NHAI. As per the proposed alignment, there will be a flattening of curves suitable for conventional metro at sharp curves in the corridor. The other extension corridors in Phase II are from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7km) and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km).

KMRL LIKELY TO GET DPR AFTER 2 WEEKS