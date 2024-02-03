Johannesburg University opens opportunities for MGU research students

KOTTAYAM : In a significant advancement for academic opportunities, Mahatma Gandhi University has forged new avenues for its students to pursue research studies and internships at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. The University of Johannesburg has initiated a selection process for post-doctoral research and post-graduation internships, following the successful completion of PhD programmes by two students from MG University as part of a collaborative research initiative.

To kickstart the opportunity, Prof Samuel Oluwatobi Oluwafemi, a researcher at the University of Johannesburg, visited MG University and held a preliminary meeting with the students.

Admission will be granted based on the evaluation of research proposals submitted by students and a final interview.

Postdoctoral research opportunities are available in the fields of nanoscience and theoretical modelling, with Prof Oluwafemi overseeing the research. Postgraduate students from MG University’s School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, School of Energy Materials, and the International and Inter-University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) have the opportunity to undertake second-year internships in Johannesburg.

Jose Varghese and V Ramya, who completed their PhD studies at IIUCNN, were admitted to the University of Johannesburg and completed their studies last year. Prof Oluwafemi, a renowned figure in nanotechnology research, primarily focuses on semiconductor nanomaterials. His discoveries, which have been included on the list of South Africa’s best scientists in the fields of nanoscience-nanotechnology, engineering and technology in the World Scientist Ranking, are very important in cancer treatment, development of advanced optical devices and environmental sensing. With a remarkable track record, Prof Oluwafemi has authored 10 books and collaborated on 20 research papers with Prof Sabu Thomas, former MGU Vice-Chancellor and Director of IIUCNN. Together, they are involved in the BRICS project.

Preliminary meet held

