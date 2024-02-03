NIT Calicut professor booked for Facebook comment hailing Godse

The Calicut police have registered a case against a professor of National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) over one of her comments under a facebook post, hailing Nathuram Godse on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Januray 30.

The woman, identified as Shaija Andavan, a professor at NIT-C had written "Proud of Godse for saving India", under a post by a lawyer which said, “Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in Bharat.”

A case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her based on a complaint from an SFI cadre. The complainant also alleged that a deliberate attempt had been made to create religious division in society.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Vice President L.G. Lijeesh has also filed a complaint with Kozhicode police chief seeking action against the Professor.

Congress MP M K Raghavan, who represents Kozhikode (Calicut), posted on X: “I am ashamed to hear an inappropriate comment against Mahatma Gandhi and praise of Godse’s deed by a person holding a responsible post in NIT, a premier institution falls under my constituency. Appropriate exemplary action should be taken by the authorities concerned.”