NIT Calicut professor booked for Facebook comment hailing Godse

The Calicut police have registered a case against a professor of National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) over one of her comments under a facebook post, hailing Nathuram Godse on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Januray 30.
The woman, identified as Shaija Andavan, a professor at NIT-C had written "Proud of Godse for saving India", under a post by a lawyer which said, “Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in Bharat.”
A case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her based on a complaint from an SFI cadre. The complainant also alleged that a deliberate attempt had been made to create religious division in society.
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Vice President L.G. Lijeesh has also filed a complaint with Kozhicode police chief seeking action against the Professor.
Congress MP M K Raghavan, who represents Kozhikode (Calicut), posted on X: “I am ashamed to hear an inappropriate comment against Mahatma Gandhi and praise of Godse’s deed by a person holding a responsible post in NIT, a premier institution falls under my constituency. Appropriate exemplary action should be taken by the authorities concerned.”
In a letter to the NIT-C director, the MP said, “Such statements not only reflect poorly on the academic integrity of our institution but also undermine the values we strive to uphold. It is essential to ensure that our academic environment remains inclusive, respectful and free from any form of intolerance or hate speech.”
"A line of action taken in the matter would be highlt appreciated," the MP said.