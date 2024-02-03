Probe into Exalogic: UDF boycotts assembly, seeks resignation of Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Opposition UDF boycotted the assembly after its demand for an adjournment motion on Central agencies’ investigation into T Veena’s company was turned down by Speaker A N Shamseer. The Speaker denied permission for Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA’s adjournment motion notice stating that an investigation into the issue was under way. The opposition entered the well with placards and later shifted their protest outside the assembly.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation. “He is unfit to hold the post of CM as there is a very important investigation going on against him. When the issue was brought up in the assembly, the chief minister was absconding. He did not even come to the assembly today,” said Satheesan.

“It was the ruling party MLAs who created a ruckus in the assembly to prevent us from raising the issue. The position is that not a word should be said against the CM in the assembly and there should be no protests on the streets. Opposition’s rights are suppressed on the road and denied in the legislature,” he added.

He pointed out that the allegations against the CM and his family are based on the findings of the statutory authorities.

The opposition boycott came ahead of Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s resolution against the Union government financially strangulating the state. The UDF has already announced that it will not join the LDF and the CPM in the agitation against the Centre. The UDF MPs have met the Union finance minister and discussed the issue of devolution of taxes. “The opposition will not be a party to the attempt to cover up the state government’s mismanagement, corruption and waste by pretending that the root cause of all issues is Central neglect,” said Satheesan.

The opposition raised the investigation by the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board and the Registrar of Companies against Veena’s company, Exalogic. They alleged that the firm received funds from other companies without providing any service. The investigation report hinted at a corruption angle in the payments, though the charges were denied by the CM himself.