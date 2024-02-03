Voices for Asian Elephants launches robotic jumbo for temples in state

“The introduction of robotic elephants provides an alternative that allows us to preserve our rich culture without harming the jumbos. We respect India’s ancient traditions and sacred tenets, grounded in ahimsa, which guide us to stop abusing and torturing not just elephants but all sentient beings. Considering the scientific knowledge available on elephants that highlights their remarkable intelligence, social nature, and ecological significance, it is evident that they thrive best in the wild alongside their herds, rather than in captivity. We must embrace a path that reveres and protects these sacred animals from unnecessary suffering,” Sangita told reporters in Kochi.

“The robotic jumbos, created to appear lifelike, present a humane alternative that alleviates the suffering of elephants and mitigates the risks faced by their caretakers. We are committed to expanding the use of the robotic elephants in various Kerala temples. Many temples are also acknowledging the fact that using real elephants is not conducive to the well being of the majestic creatures,” Sangita said.