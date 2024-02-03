Wild jumbo triggers panic in Mananthavady, captured

KALPETTA : A wild elephant that strayed into Mananthavady town on Friday morning was captured by forest officials after a day-long effort. The officials plan to release the elephant — known as Thanneerkomban — into Bandipur forest in Karnataka, from where it had strayed into Kerala. After being pushed into a truck with the help of kumki elephants by 10pm, Thanneerkomban was taken to the Ramapuram elephant camp in Bandipur.

Earlier, a large team comprising forest department officials, Rapid Response Team members from Muthanga and veterinary experts tranquilised the elephant after their efforts to chase away the animal failed. The elephant had triggered panic in the region for hours, prompting the Mananthavady sub-collector to issue prohibitory orders in several divisions of the municipality and Edavaka panchayat.

The Karnataka forest department had captured the elephant from Hassan as part of its ‘Operation Jumbo’ and released it in Moolaholla on the Bandipur forest border — around 150km from Mananthavady — on January 16. It is learnt that the presence of the elephant has been recorded in Kerala since last week. It is assumed that the elephant reached Kerala via Kattikulam.

After entering the Mananthavady town around 6am, the elephant roamed around causing damage to crops. It also entered the KSRTC bus stand, court complex and several crowded places in the town.

The decision to tranquilise the elephant was made considering the difficulty in chasing the animal to the nearest forest, which is 20 km away, through populous areas. After bursting firecrackers 10 to 15 times, the elephant was shepherded to an open field. The first tranquiliser shot was fired at 5.35pm, followed by booster shots at 7.10pm. After being sedated, the elephant remained in the banana plantation for several hours. It was later shifted to the elephant ambulance with the help of Kumki elephants — Vikram, Suryan and Konni Surendran.