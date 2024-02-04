‘Casteism still deep-rooted in Kerala society’

A spiritual leader who treads the path of Sree Narayana Guru, Swami Satchidananda has always held distinct views on social developments in the state. Head of the Sivagiri Mutt and president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, he has been part of Sivagiri for more than four decades. Swami Satchidananda speaks to TNIE on his decision to stay away from the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, why he believes casteism is still deep-rooted in the state, claims of Kerala being a politically enlightened state, caste census and reservation, political attempts to brand Guru and why he believes women should be allowed into the Sabarimala temple.

Excerpts

It has been three years since you took over as the Sivagiri Mutt chief. What has been the transformation you could bring into the Mutt that had once split into two fractions after 1995 controversies, including police action?

I believe the Mutt should function based on the vision and principles of Sree Narayana Guru. The controversies are a thing of the past. At the time, there were two different groups. The faction that lost the election was not ready to hand over power to the winning faction.

The police action at Sivagiri was a shock to the conscience of Kerala. Do you believe there was a conspiracy behind it?

The Swamiji who was in power was not ready to vacate the position, despite the election result and court order. He wanted to retain power. He consciously tried to sway the people in his favour. The masses believed him. Only later did they realise their mistake.

There were allegations that Swami Saswathikananda indulged in acts that paved the way for external intervention…

Swami was sharp and intelligent. He had close contacts with all political parties, and could influence them in his favour. It was his selfishness that led him to mislead one and all. That, eventually, paved the way for police action. Had the police not entered Sivagiri at that time, more unfortunate incidents may have occurred.

Why did you stay away from the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony?

Sivagiri Mutt functions on Guru’s teachings. In Bharat, there are crores of people who believe in Ram. For them, it might have been a significant moment…. It’s [construction of temple] based on a court order. Sivagiri Mutt prefers a neutral stance. Some seers did go to Ayodhya in their individual capacity.

Did you stay away as you felt it was a BJP-sponsored programme? Now there are demands that Kashi and Mathura also should be given back to Hindus…

Sivagiri does not indulge in politics. We view all parties equally. I don’t want to comment on this.

How can a spiritual entity like the Sivagiri Mutt remain silent on such issues?

We have been upholding Guru’s ideals. There’s no need for us to intervene. The Malabar revolt occurred during Guru’s time. He didn’t intervene. Sivagiri will not intervene in anything related to terrorist activities, religion-based tensions or attempts to consolidate power. My opinion will be out of place.

Won’t ‘Sreenarayaneeyar’ take your opinion seriously?

The SNDP general secretary exhorted ‘Sreenarayaneeyar’ to light lamps (at Hindu homes during consecration). In his perspective, he was right. There were people who criticised as well. The Mutt doesn’t take any side.

There’s criticism that, in today’s India, religion is being politicised…

From time immemorial, religion and politics have been complementary to each other. In India, we have different sects of people living together. I believe all of them should get equal justice.

What’s your opinion on the two prevailing perceptions on Guru: One says he belonged to the Sanatana tradition, while the other insists he was a proponent of transcendental spirituality?

That depends on how one defines Sanatana Dharma. There’s an impression that Sanatana Dharma means Chaturvarnya (caste system). That’s incorrect. Guru himself had expounded on Sanatana Dharma in 1928. ‘One Caste, One God, One Religion for mankind’... that is Sanatana Dharma.

There are allegations about attempts to restrict Guru to just one religion...

Guru is the one who presented a vision of confluence of all religions to the world. He followed Advaita Vedanta. For him, Advaita was not just a philosophy, but a way of life. While Sri Sankara presented Advaita on an ideological realm, Guru made it into a way of life – based on which all humans are one and the same.

Many of Guru’s disciples left Hindu religion. Was Guru a Hindu seer?

Who is a Hindu? Guru had all kinds of people as his disciples – from all religions, believers as well as atheists.

Has the Sangh Parivar tried to appropriate Guru?

Whenever the Sangh Parivar tried to appropriate Guru, the communists claimed that Guru was a great communist. A senior communist leader said if Guru had been alive, he would have co-opted him to the [party] politburo. The Congress people think that Guru is theirs. The PDP’s posters, too, had Guru’s picture. Guru is much sought-after for all political parties.

Guru once said that he had become a seer because of British rule. Did that mean that if he belonged to the Hindu tradition, he would not have been able to opt for ‘sanyasa’?

He made that remark to point at the caste system that existed in the country. He said even during the time of Sri Rama, the Shudras could not become seers, and it was the Britishers who provided the opportunity for everyone to become seers. Guru was someone who could go beyond the caste system and Chaturvarnya.

Discussions on Sanatana Dharma and Rama Rajya are now very much part of societal debate. Even the PM declared that Ram Rajya was evolving. What is the Sivagiri Mutt’s stance?

I doubt whether the caste system, or Chaturvarnya, holds as much relevance, as it once did. Times have changed. Narendra Modi is a prime example that an OBC leader can be in power for long.

Hardly two years ago, a casteist slur was cast on the current chief minister of Kerala…

That was an isolated incident. We cannot term it as society’s collective opinion. Casteism does exist in Kerala even today.

It’s true that an OBC person became the PM. But can someone from a backward community become a priest at Sabarimala?

I recently made a statement about this in the presence of the CM. When the government appoints priests in major temples, they give advertisements that applicants should belong to the Brahmin community. This is against the principle of a democratic government. The government should give equal opportunities to people from all sections.

Do you believe this will happen soon?

Yes. The decision by the Pinarayi government to appoint people from backward communities as priests is a significant step in this direction.

However, there are reports about some priests from backward castes being boycotted…

Casteism is still rigid. This must change. A culture that does not exist in any other country seems to have crept into Bharat and Kerala. Casteism was not limited to any community. It exists in all communities, including among the Brahmins.

There is criticism that priests from SC/ST communities are not inducted even in temples under the control of the Ezhava community. In the Sivagiri Mutt, is there any priest who belongs to the SC-ST community?

Yes, there are.

You had raised concerns of casteism when [the late actor] Kalabhavan Mani could not bag a national film award...

I had visited and consoled him at that time. Casteism does exist in the film field. Any noble or good character would invariably be from the upper caste echelons. Such will be the storyline. Characters from lower castes would hardly be portrayed. ‘Manichithrathazhu’ was based on the killing that happened in the Alummootil family, which is from the Ezhava community. However, when the film was made, the characters were depicted as upper-caste folks. Directors are ready to make movies that value the contribution of people like Guru, but, when zooming in on the photographs of great people, Guru goes missing!

So, are you saying there was a deliberate attempt to change the storyline [in the case of Manichithrathazhu]?

Casteism is strongly ingrained in the mass psyche. There is a prevailing, blind belief that a movie would succeed only if the storyline is modified accordingly.

Was it because of this bias that Kalabhavan Mani did not bag the national award?

I am not the person you should ask. Actors like Kalabhavan Mani and Thilakan were rejected due to casteism. Thilakan was a great actor. He was eligible for a national award. Mani, too, deserved it.

There are allegations that a part of the film industry is being controlled by Nairs of Thiruvananthapuram…

(Chuckles). Yes, I, too, have heard that.

When a film was made based on the life of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, you said that his name was yet to be printed in history books. Do you believe the film could not garner the attention it deserved?

‘Pazhassi Raja’ was a blockbuster. Velayudha Panicker was a great hero, when compared to Pazhassi Raja. In what way, is Panicker’s status lower than that of Pazhassi Raja? But in Kerala’s mass psyche, Panicker will always be seen as one from a lower caste.

Is this because history did not document people like him?

Could be. Though the film ‘Yuga Purushan’, based on Guru’s life, was good, it could not succeed commercially.

A recent movie about poet Kumaran Asan, too, is struggling to find theatres…

Theatre owners are not ready to run the film. We offered help to its director. However, the theatre owners are not ready to cooperate.

There’s an allegation that the Sivagiri Mutt has, of late, been exhibiting right-wing political leanings…

The Mutt has no such political leanings. Ever since he became the chief minister, Pinarayi has been inaugurating the Sivagiri pilgrimage. National leaders like Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also come here.

Even after a century of his passing away, some people portray Sree Narayana Guru as the spiritual leader of the Ezhava community alone…

That’s due to certain wide, deep-rooted casteist ideals prevalent in Kerala society. Viewed with a jaundice ed eye, he becomes an Ezhava Guru. Casteism is inherent in Kerala society.