CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open G Sankara Kurup memorial near Marine Drive

KOCHI: Proclaiming the life and achievement of G Sankara Kurup, a memorial of the Mahakavi is set to be opened in the city for the public. The memorial that represents the simplicity of the poet is an open space with all covered spaces tucked underneath. It is situated near Abraham Madamakkal Road near Marine Drive.

Highlighting ‘Odakuzhal,’ the work that won him the Jnanpith Award in 1965, an Odakuzhal of six metres constructed using steel wire is hung in the tranquillity space above the main monument. The Odakuzhal stands in the background of blue shades. To keep the space live, soft music, especially flute will be played.

A tower with the murals of the poet is also set up near the memorial. At the poetry museum with four cubicles, one can select the poems of G Sankara Kurup, as well as two other poets, providing an opportunity to know more about the poet and his works.