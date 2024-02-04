Kerala to establish Judicial City in Kalamassery; CM, Chief Justice meeting finalise proposal

The proposal for a new construction came from the High Court authorities as the existing High Court was facing space constraints. Earlier, the annual meeting of the Chief Minister and Chief Justice of the High Court held in Thiruvananthapuram on November 9 last year had taken a decision on this.

Acquiring additional land adjacent to the existing High Court building for the accommodation of judges and staff posed limitations. The pending notification from the Union Environment Ministry regarding the eco-sensitive zone, coupled with the initiation of works for the Exhibition City as announced in the budget, compelled authorities to seek an alternative location.

The meeting considered that Kalamassery would be the ideal place for the project considering easy access and connectivity to the area for all sections of people. The Chief Justice recently visited the identified land for the proposed construction.