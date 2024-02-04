MICE tourism gathers pace, Kochi awaits waste management, infra boost

KOCHI: MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) tourism has seen an upswing in Kochi with multiple national conferences organised in January. The city has been able to host numerous events thanks to its favourable climate, improved transportation, and accommodation options.

Pedicon, which brought together 7,000 doctors, OCTICON, and the KMA international conference were among the events held in Kochi last month. The city must, however, improve its waste management and transportation infrastructure to emerge as the ideal location for MICE tourism, people familiar with the sector pointed out. According to K V Thomas, the special representative in Delhi for the state government, beaches and village tourism in the area attract companies and associations to host summits in the city.

“Kochi has several advantages, and tourism is one of them. The city has Alappuzha, Munnar, and other tourist destinations nearby, which attract more people. Also, the improved transportation facilities including metro, water metro, and railways make travelling in the city easier,” Thomas said. V J Kurian, the former managing director of the Cochin International Airport Limited, said the decision to open an international airport in Nedumbassery had proved significant. “Many convention centres and hotels are built close to the airport. Now we have enough five-star hotels available to accommodate more people,” he said. The government, authorities like GCDA, and the public should work together to improve the facilities, he said.

“Kerala Travel Mart president Jose Pradeep too stressed on the need to improve the waste management system to take full advantage of a favourable climate, proximity to tourist spots, and accommodation facilities.

“Kochi has to be clean. The traffic congestion in Bolgatty and nearby areas should be addressed, and for that, roads and bridges should be developed. Revision in the excise policy, extending the timings of hotels and bars, can enhance MICE tourism in Kochi and provide guests with a better experience,” he emphasised. Raju Kannampuzha, the managing director of Executive Events, said MICE tourism can prove beneficial to Kerala and the local residents. “Various sectors including metro, water metro, local taxi services, autorickshaws, toll booths, hotels, restaurants, and tourist boats and cruises experienced a surge in activity,” he said.

