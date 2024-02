KOZHIKODE: Police have registered a case against a professor with the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) for posting a comment on Facebook saying she was ‘proud of Godse for saving India’.

Kunnamangalam police registered the case against Shaija Andavan, professor of Mechanical Engineering, under 153 of the Indian Penal Code for provocation to riot. She was booked based on a complaint filed by SFI. Various other students’ outfits, including the MSF and the KSU, have also filed complaints against the professor. Shaija made the comment under the post of another person on Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom day, which said Godse is the hero for many persons in India.

The controversy erupted on the campus close on the heels of the unrest that broke out in connection with the incidents related to celebration of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A student was suspended after he raised the placard saying that ‘India is not a Ram Rajya’. The suspension was put on hold temporarily and is under consideration of Internal Complaints Committee.

MP demands action, writes to NIT-C director

The institution has been closed for three days after the incidents.

Shaija’s Facebook post evoked strong response from many corners. Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan wrote a letter to the NIT-C director demanding action against the professor.

“I am ashamed of this incident, from a person holding a responsible post in a premier educational institution that falls in my Parliament constituency,” Raghavan said in the letter.

“Such statements not only reflect poorly on the academic integrity of our institution but also undermine the values that we strive to uphold, “ he added.

SFI state secretary P M Arsho said it is unrealistic to expect justice from such persons. The professor is the member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) that took action against a student in connection with incidents that happened on the campus recently. Arsho said praising Godse, who had been kept away by all Indians, should be construed as an action against the country.

The DYFI met the City Police Commissioner and handed over a complaint against the professor. In the complaint filed with the police, KSU said the post by the professor that portrayed a terrorist as a saviour is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi. The post is intended to destroy the peace existing in society and to incite riots, KSU alleged.