Rooni adds teeth to the Ernakulam rural district police dog squad

KOCHI : A new member has joined the canine force of the Ernakulam Rural district police. Adding both vigour and skill to the Dog Squad, Rooni, the latest recruit with a title as unique as her prowess, brings a wealth of talent to the team, specialising in tracking crime scenes with remarkable precision.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Rooni traces her origins to the prestigious Police Academy’s State Dog Training School in Thrissur, where she underwent nine months of rigorous training.

The one-year-old of German Shepherd lineage has already shown her dedication and intelligence, making her a valuable asset in solving cases ranging from homicides to narcotics busts.

Accompanied by her handlers, C A Hemant and Binu Paulose, Rooni has quickly become the darling of the K9 Squad in Kalamassery. Under the watchful eyes of sub-inspector Mohankumar, the K9 Squad undergoes daily training sessions from 6.45 am to 8 am, honing their skills to perfection.

“As Rooni takes her place alongside these stalwart defenders of the law, her presence promises to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ernakulam Rural District Police Dog Squad to unprecedented heights,” said Vaibhav Saxena, Ernakulam Rural SP.

Among Rooni’s esteemed companions are Bertie (Beagle) Misty, Jami (Lab) Arjun, and Marley (Belgian Malinois), each contributing their unique abilities to the team.