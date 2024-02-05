Assam man found consuming raw cat flesh in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: In a bizarre incident, a man hailing from Assam was allegedly found consuming the raw flesh of a cat after starving for days.

The incident was reported from the premises of the Kuttipuram bus stand in Malappuram on Saturday.

Local residents found the person eating raw flesh and they later informed the police. The person has been identified as Debojit Roy, of Bhubri in Assam. Police later provided food to the 27-year-old. The youngster, who finished the food in a hurry, told the police officers that he had not eaten any food for past couple of days.

A senior cop said the man had left his home state a couple of years ago and reached Kerala. “We collected a phone number and traced his brother to Chennai. When we contacted him, he said that Debojit Roy had gone missing a few years back. The brother also said Roy is mentally ill,” he said. He further said Roy was admitted to the government mental health centre in Kuthiravattam.