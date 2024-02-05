Correct stance or rice prices may go up, Kerala minister tells Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil on Sunday sought corrective action from the Union government in connection with the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS), else it may cause rice prices to go up in Kerala.

The Centre implemented the OMSS to ensure availability of food grains in public market and to sell the excess stock of rice and wheat held by Food Corporation of India (FCI). Government and private agencies, besides individuals can purchase food grains by participating in the tender.

Anil told reporters that the non-increase in the tide-over allocation for Kerala and barring the government and its agencies from OMSS may lead to a rise in the price of rice in Kerala. “The Centre’s ban on the state government and its agencies from participating in OMSS should be withdrawn immediately,” he said in a press conference.