Kerala: As many as 30 injured as tourist bus with students collides with truck in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A tourist bus , carrying 38 persons including 34 students and four staff EMEA College in Kondotty, Malappuram, collided with a truck in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday injuring as many as 30 students.
The accident took place at 2.15 am near Perumbavoor signal junction, according to the police.
The bus was coming from the Munnar side, while the truck was heading to Thrissur from Muvattupuzha. The bus turned turtle in the collision. The locals and the fire and rescue officials responded quickly to the rescue.
The five students who sustained severe injuries were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others with no serious injuries received preliminary medical attention at private hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolencherry. The lorry driver has also sustained injuries in the mishap.
According to reports, the visibility on the road was good but the signal system was not working.