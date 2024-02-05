Kerala budget proposes Rs 3 lakh crore private investment over next three years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the state budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Monday.

It has stressed on private investment mainly in education, tourism and industrial sectors, with plans to ensure investment of Rs three lakh crore over the next three years.

Presenting the budget, Balagopal said 'out of the box' policies will be adopted to tide over fiscal constraints. Accusing the Centre of imposing an 'economic embargo' on Kerala, Balagopal said the state will have to devise a 'Plan B' if the situation continues.