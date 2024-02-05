Malaysia Airlines set to double flight frequency on Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur route

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the wake of increasing demands on its Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur flight path, Malaysia Airlines will double the current frequency on the route starting April 3. The airline commenced its inaugural flight to Thiruvananthapuram in November 2023, operating four flights weekly.

The amplification of Malaysia Airlines’ services from Thiruvananthapuram will bring the airline’s connectivity into India to 71 flights weekly.

Currently, the airline offers flights from nine major hubs in the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Dersenish Aresandiran, chief commercial officer of airlines with the Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “India remains an integral part of Malaysia Airlines’ global network.”