MALAPPURAM: IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has endorsed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying “the desire for its existence is widespread among the people.” The temple along with the proposed mosque near it would serve as exemplary illustrations of fortifying secularism in the country, and there was no need to protest against the temple, he said.

Thangal’s statement at a recent IUML meeting stirred up a hornet’s nest on Sunday when a video of his speech went viral on social media. The Indian National League (INL) was quick to pounce on the opportunity, terming it a “betrayal of the Muslim community”.

“The Ram temple, revered by a majority of people in India, stands as a reality.... There is no need for protests against it. In this diverse country, numerous beliefs, traditions, and rituals coexist, each having the right to progress in accordance with its own convictions,” Thangal said.“The temple, constructed in compliance with a court order, and the upcoming construction of the masjid, also guided by a court order, both represent integral facets of India. The two serve as the best examples of fortifying secularism in the country. It is imperative that we comprehend this aspect,” he added.

Reacting sharply to Thangal’s remarks, INL leader N K Abdul Azeez said the rank and file of the IUML will not agree with him. The ‘Ram rajya’ envisaged by Gandhiji and the RSS are different, he said. “IUML leaders are well aware of this. Still, they are trying to ‘fool people’.”

The secular parties in India are united against the temple, which was built after demolishing a mosque, Azeez said. “IUML was constituted to protect the rights of the Muslim community. IUML vouching for Ram temple is a betrayal of the Muslim community. Both RSS and IUML taking the same stand on the issue is dangerous,” he said.

Thangal’s statement was misinterpreted: Kunhalikutty

Coming to Thangal’s defence, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said his statement was misinterpreted. “Sangh parivar is trying to harass the Muslim community by triggering such communal issues. Thangal’s stand is clear – he urges the Muslim community not to fall for such traps. Such matters should be dealt with carefully.” He also recalled how Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal, during the demolition of the Babri masjid, took a “sensible stand” which avoided communal tension in Kerala.

The IUML leadership said a portion of the speech delivered on January 24 was taken out of context to criticise Thangal.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan launched a scathing attack on Thangal’s critics. “Sadiq Ali Thangal urged people not to escalate issues unnecessarily. What do they (his detractors) aim to achieve? Their objective seems to be to exploit divisions among people,” he said.