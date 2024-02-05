Wish lists for Finance minister

Collection of tax arrears, Mobilisation of resources, assets

Resource mobilisation

Must initiate drastic steps of expenditure restructuring along with additional resource mobilisation (ARM).

Pension reform

The state can no longer continue with the statutory pension burden which gobbles up 23% of total revenue. The FM should mention in his budget speech the policy imperative of reforming the pension system.

Hike electricity duty

The electricity duty can be raised straight away to mobilise an additional Rs 1,000 crore. It will serve as a disincentive mechanism akin to a high rate of tax on liquor to reduce consumption.

Raise fee on social services

Kerala’s expense on social services via fee and user charges fell from 5.5% of revenue expenditure in 1972-73 to 1.63% in 2022-23. The FM can raise the fee to mobilise an amount equivalent to 6.61% of revenue expenditure.

Asset mobilisation

The FM should put forward an asset monetisation plan and mobilise from the public Rs 25,000 crore and invest in infrastructure development.

Purchase vouchers

To give a boost to locally produced agricultural and industrial products, the FM should announce a scheme wherein 20% of salary and 10% of pension will be paid in the form of purchase vouchers.

New liquor policy

The FM can announce a new liquor policy. The ban on arrack should be lifted forthwith. A system of smart card should be introduced wherein all those who want to consume liquor will be supplied a medically acceptable quantity of quality liquor at subsidised rates.

Hike lease rates on govt land

Lease rent rates on government land and mining royalty should be raised. The FM should announce that the government will not construct any building during the remaining period of its term.

Jose Sebastian

(Former faculty of T’Puram-based think tank Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation)