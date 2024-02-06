Church dispute: Orthodox sect hits out at CM Pinarayi

KOTTAYAM: The ongoing dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions in the Malankara Church has resurfaced, causing trouble for political parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a significant turn of events, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, accusing him of taking sides in the dispute.

During a press conference in Kottayam, the church leadership expressed their disappointment with the chief minister’s actions, stating that it was unbecoming of his position to make biased offers to one faction solely for the purpose of receiving applause. “It is painful when the chief minister becomes the spokesman of only one section instead of remaining neutral on contentious issues,” said Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church media wing.

The controversy arose from a recent speech made by Pinarayi during a meeting in Puthencruz in Ernakulam on Sunday. According to Orthodox church leadership, Pinarayi’s speech at Puthuncruz exposed a deliberate attempt to stir up trouble, despite the matter being resolved by the Supreme Court. They also cautioned that it could potentially drag the church into prolonged legal battles once again. Rather than promoting peace by adhering to the Supreme Court’s decision, the chief minister’s statements have the potential to ignite new disputes, exacerbate factional conflicts, and give rise to law-and-order issues, he said.

“The chief minister, who assumed office in accordance with the Constitution, has breached its provisions by declaring that the government is prepared to extend diversionary aid to individuals who do not have legal claim. This action, taken by Pinarayi, demonstrates a dismissive attitude towards the efforts of the Orthodox Church, which has consistently shown a willingness to foster peace in all the meetings convened by the chief minister thus far. It is imperative that the chief minister elucidates the intended target of the phrase ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’,” Mar Diascoros said.

Meanwhile, the Orthodox Church also challenged the authority of the Patriarch of Antioch in declaring the position of Malankara Metropolitan. “The Supreme Court has clearly defined the current holder of this position, as chosen by the Malankara members and approved by Royal Proclamation,” he said.

According to the Orthodox church, it is illegal for an individual on a visit visa to make such provocative statements. The Malankara association secretary Biju Oommen, spokesperson Fr. Johns Abraham Konatt and PRO Fr. Mohan Joseph were present at the press conference.