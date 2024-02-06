CRPF security and CBI probe: Forest Service Union tenders apology

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Forest Staff Association has approached the Left government tendering an unconditional apology, while seeking to withdraw its controversial demand, soon after TNIE reported the Left-backed service union’s demand for CRPF security cover for forest officials.

The KFSA’s demand for protection by a Central agency, in addition to a CBI investigation into the attack on forest officials at Mankulam on January 4 had put the Left government in a politically embarrassing position. The association had subsequently even approached the High Court. An irked government took serious note of the same and was all set to initiate a probe into the violation of service norms by KFSA.

With the issue raking up controversy after TNIE’s report, KFSA approached the Principal Secretary (Forests and Wildlife) on February 1, tendering an unconditional apology and seeking to withdraw its controversial remarks. The controversial remarks were made as part of an emotional outburst at the time, was the explanation offered.

In its original petition, the association had asked for CRPF protection and a CBI probe, in addition to a remark that existing facilities in the state were inadequate to protect the state’s forest wealth.

KSFA has now clarified that another request has been submitted, after the removal of the controversial paragraph, and that only the revised request needs to be taken into consideration.