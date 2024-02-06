Getting Kochi future-ready

KOCHI: The state government has allocated significant amounts in its budget to take forward its vision to develop facilities to boost the next generation of electronics. Prime among the allocations is for establishing the India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) in Kochi.

IICG is expected to further boost the credentials of the city, which is already home to major innovation hubs like the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Maker Village and KINFRA.

The Rs 86 crore project is being set up with the assistance of the ministry of electronics & information technology and Tata Steel. The state has set aside Rs 5 crore as its share of the project.

Placing onus on boosting technology innovation, the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for setting up the Technology Innovation Zone at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park in Kalamassery. Inching towards its vision of capturing 10% of the total IT exports of the country, the state government has allocated Rs 26.70 crore for the operations of Infopark, along with big allocations for Technopark and Cyberpark.