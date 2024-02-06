Indian feat: This Moment is a Grammy moment

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and English guitarist John McLaughlin of the fusion band, Shakti, bagged the prestigious Grammy award under the category, Global Music Album, on Monday. The award was given to their music album This Moment in the ceremony that was held in Los Angeles.

This Moment is the third studio album by Shakti and is the band’s first release in 46 years after the 1977 album Natural Elements. The album consists of eight songs, including Shrini’s Dream, Bending the Rules, Karuna, Giriraj Sudha, Mohanam and Las Palmas. The album was released on June 30, 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Shankar Mahadevan said, “Thank you, boys, and thank you, God, family, friends, and India. We are proud of you, India. Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, to whom every note of my music is dedicated.” Zakir Hussain bagged two more Grammys in different categories for his individual contribution. He secured the award for Best Global Music Performance for the song Pashto, alongside Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia. They also won another award in the category, Contemporary Instrumental Album, for their music album As We Speak.