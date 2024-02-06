Keala Budget: Grading system for schools, more funds for noon meal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upgrading one school in each district as model school, introducing a grading system for schools based on their performance, residential training for teachers once in six months and evaluation of the performance of teachers and senior education officials are among the new proposals for the general education sector in the state budget.

Major schemes under the general education sector relating to distribution of free uniform material and providing noon meal in schools have received increased budgetary allocation this year compared to the previous fiscal. The focus on infrastructure development and modernisation of schools has continued in this year’s budget as well.

Government higher secondary schools have received a major chunk of the budgetary allocation for infrastructure development.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal who presented the budget has announced a new scheme to provide financial assistance to institutions providing care for intellectually challenged children. Funds have been earmarked for making schools disabled-friendly and for schemes to help students achieve higher academic excellence and skills.

Budget proposes training for school students to tackle challenges posed by AI, allied technologies

Allocation - 2024-25

Total Outlay Rs 1,032.62 cr

Free uniform scheme Rs 155.34 cr

Mid-day meal scheme Rs 382.14 cr