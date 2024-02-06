Kerala BJP demands action against CPM leader's son for breaching Goa governor's security cover

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala BJP have demanded a detailed enquiry into the security breach incident of the Goa govenor's convey involving CPM district secretary's son.

Julius Nikithas, son of CPM district secretary P Mohanan was accused of breaching the security of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday. Nikithas had allegedly drove into the Governor's security convoy surpassing the police and other security official's vehicles.

Nikithas's car was asked to be stopped which led to a quarrel between him and the security forces. Nikithas allegedly took off in his car refusing to adhere to the security protocols.

Nikithas was taken into custody by the local Kasaba police station and was later released after making him pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for traffic violation.