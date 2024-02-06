Kerala Budget: A leg-up for agri sector

KOCHI: The state budget has made major allocations to revive the struggling agriculture sector with an allocation of Rs1,698.30 crore.

Experts feel this, along with initiatives like the World Bank-aided Rs2,365-crore ‘Kerala Climate Resilient Agri Value Chain Modernization Project–KERA,’ establishment of the Institute of Advanced Crop Breeding, and allocation of Rs36 crore for the installation of Vertical Aerial Flow Pump in Kuttanad, show the government’s commitment to agricultural development.

However, the hike in minimum support price for rubber announced in the budget was a mere ‘eyewash,’ and was prompted by pressure from LDF ally Kerala Congress (M) and Church leaders, experts said.

The objective of KERA is to enhance resilient commercialisation of food and agricultural sector in Kerala compatible to climate, for small-holder farmers, agri-based MSMEs, farmer producer organisations and startups thereby invigorating local economy. An amount of Rs2,365 crore will be spent on it in the next five years. Its components include climate resilience and mitigation in agriculture, small-holder commercialisation for Contingent Emergency Response Component and Potential Climate Financing.

“There is an urgent need to enhance productivity of crops. To utilise new insights and conduct research, the Institute of Advanced Crop Breeding will be established under Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment. An amount of Rs2 crore is set apart for it, said the budget. P Indira Devi, ICAR Emeritus Professor, KAU, said KERA will provide opportunities for startups, self-help groups and others and also focuses on strengthening value chain system.

Transforming farming