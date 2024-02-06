Kerala budget: Capital city gets fair share; thrust on Vizhinjam project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget has given impetus to the infrastructure development of the capital by giving thrust to big-ticket projects proposed in the district. The major focus of the budget was the upcoming Vizhinjam port and related infrastructure projects, including the proposed outer area growth corridor and outer ring road. Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Centre’s nod for the proposed metro rail project in the capital will be accorded soon.
Announcing the speedy completion of the outer ring road from Navaikulam to Vizhinjam, he added that special development zones would be created around the Vizhinjam project area.
Budgetary support has also been extended for the drastic transformation of sectors including Higher Education, Health, Culture and Tourism.
According to the minister, the Vizhinjam International Port, which will be a game-changer in the trade map of South India, will become operational in May. He said the construction of the yard, berth, breakwater, and office buildings is progressing at a faster pace. All other works including road-rail connectivity, electricity and drinking water, are also in progress.
The funds for the metro rail project will be allotted from the fund specifically earmarked for major infrastructure projects.
S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), said the budget will boost the capital’s development. He said the total fund allocation for the district crossed Rs 2,000 crore. “Vizhinjam is the backbone of the capital’s development, and it will be the state’s growth engine. So we are happy that the state government has given utmost importance to the project,” he said.
Cashew sector not impressed
T’Puram: The stakeholders in the cashew sector have expressed disappointment over the budget promises and said the government has failed to uphold the interests of cashew workers and factory owners. The government has allocated Rs 53.36 crore for the sector, while Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the cashew rejuvenation project. Cashew Industry Protection Council (CIPC) patron Rajesh K said, “Out of 864 cashew factories in the state, 700 have been closed down and five industrialists associated with the sector have ended their lives by suicide due to financial difficulties. The budget has got nothing to help re-open the factories or protect the jobs of the employees.”
Rs 17 crore for Nemom
Projects worth Rs 17 crore have been announced for Nemom constituency alone, MLA V Sivankutty said. A sum of Rs 9 crore has been allocated for Tirumala-Thrikkannapuram road development, while Rs 8 crore has been earmarked for upgrading Poojappura-Mudavanmugal-Punnakkamugal road, Vijayamohini Mill-Punnakkamugal-Kunnapuzha road, and Kunchalummoodu-Thamalam-Kesavadev road to BM-BC standards, he added.
Fund allocations and announcements
Keraleeyam programme: Rs 10 crore
Digital University: Rs 250 crore (Of this, scholarship fund is Rs 10 crore)
3 centres of excellence under Kerala Technological University (KTU)
Rs 70 crore for KTU headquarters campus at Vilappilsala
Varkala beach to get facelift, to be the venue for national and international events
10 crore allocated as state share for works including renovation of Muthalapozhi fishing harbour
Rs 5 crore for initial works to set up new fishing port at Pozhiyoor
Rs 15 crore for construction works in Thonnakkal Life Science Park
Rs 20 crore for Medical Devices Park
Rs 35 crore for Life Science Park
Rs 12.50 crore for the second phase construction work of Kinfra Film and Video Park
Rs 23.51 crore for operations of Digital University
Rs 18.95 crore for IIITM-K’s operation
Rs 27.47 crore for development works of Technopark
Rs 5.28 crore financial aid to transform Sri Chithira Thirunal Engineering College into a premier research institution
Rs 12.90 crore for activities of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute
Rs 50 crore for Institute of Advanced Virology
Rs 73 crore for Regional Cancer Centre
Rs 1 crore for renovation Government Women’s College
Rs 7.50 crore for renovation of T’Puram zoo
Rs 70 lakh for activities of Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture
Rs 6.60 crore for development of mental health centres in dist
Rs 7 crore for renovation and purchase of new equipment at Govt Analyst Laboratory
Rs 217.40 crore for comprehensive development of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (T’Puram), College of Pharmaceutical Science (T’Puram) and Medical Colleges
Rs 29 crore for new project to install surgical robot in T’Puram Medical College
Rs 3.50 crore for setting up Stroke Centres in Thrissur, Kottayam and T’Puram Medical Colleges
Rs 1 crore for project to set up Sports Injury Treatment Division and Sports Performance Improvement Division in Kozhikode and T’Puram Medical Colleges
Rs 4 crore grant to T’Puram Development Authority
Rs 15 crore for operation of Model Residential Schools including Ayyankali Memorial Model Residential Sports School at Vellayani