Kerala Budget: LSG dept gets more focus than past years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the reeling financial crisis, the state budget has given due importance to local self-government institutions (LSGIs) by increasing the plan outlay to 28.09%.

The budget has earmarked Rs 8,532 crore as plan share, a slight increase compared to the previous year’s 27.19%. It has given major thrust to sanitation and waste management and has earmarked Rs 180 crore for the implementation and maintenance of existing and proposed solid waste management projects across the state.

To strengthen the Kudumbashree Mission, the budget has allocated Rs 265 crore and proposed Rs 430 crore worth of initiatives.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said that 5 lakh houses will be completed under the Life Mission project by March 31, 2025. The budget has allocated Rs 1,132 crore towards this.

More allotments

Rs 1,768.32 cr for devpt of rural LSGIs

Rs 961.14 cr for devpt of civic bodies

Rs 25 cr for Suchitwa Mission activities

Rs 50 cr allotted as gap fund to eradicate extreme poverty