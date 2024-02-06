Kerala Budget: Nod for projects worth Rs 250 crore in digital space

KOCHI: The budget seems to have taken forward the government’s vision of boosting technology education with a decent allocation earmarked for the expansion activities of the first Digital University in the country.

Expressing satisfaction over the allocations, Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University of Kerala), said,” The amount allocated is the same as last year and this will be the last budgetary allocation that we seek from the government.”

Gopinath said the university is en route to be self-sufficient. “We would avail loans to finance expansion projects and the only help that the university needs from the government is its assistance in interest subvention for these loans,”said the VC.

A proposal to set up regional centres was also put forward. “The government has approved this request, too,” he said.

Digital push