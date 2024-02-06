Kerala Budget offers a basket of goodies for districts, city

KOCHI: The state budget has much in store for Ernakulam district and Kochi city. Compared to previous years, allocations were better in terms of infrastructure development. According to Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the government has presented a budget that follows up on its vision of the development of the commercial and industrial sector, along with the infrastructure development of the district.

“The budget allocation will be very helpful for the development of Ernakulam district,” he said. Some of the highlights are the Rs 2,150-crore international commercial housing complex at Marine Drive, Rs 239 crore for the second phase of Kochi Metro, and Rs 10 crore for Operation Breakthrough.

Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) founder chairman D Dhanuraj saidthe budget was very good for Kochi in terms of allocation. “Be it infrastructure development or other sectors, Kochi has received a good share of budgetary allocation. But the key question is where will all this money come from. If in the past civic bodies and institutions were not completely utilising plan funds, the situation today is even if these bodies decide to use them they won’t have any to spend!”

Major allocations

Rs 2,150 cr International commercial housing complex

Rs 200 cr Kochi-B’luru industrial corridor project

Rs 239 cr 2nd phase of Kochi Metro Rail (to be implemented with the assistance of foreign loans)

Rs 50 cr | Development of convention centres

Rs 14.50 cr | Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Rs 13 cr | Petrochemical Park

Rs 12.50 cr | Kakkanad Kinfra exhibition centre

Rs 5 cr | Construction of the Museum Cultural Complex

Rs 3 cr | Allocated to GCDA

Rs15.04 cr | Kalamassery Judicial City project

Rs 3.30 cr | Tech enhancement of High Court and lower courts

Rs 20 cr | Compensation package for Edaman-Kochi high-tension lines

Rs 100 cr | Smart City Mission project

Tourism takeaways