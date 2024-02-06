Kerala

Kerala Budget offers a basket of goodies for districts, city

Allocations better than previous years in terms of infra devpt
The Kochi metro image is used for representational purposes only.(File Photo)
KOCHI: The state budget has much in store for Ernakulam district and Kochi city. Compared to previous years, allocations were better in terms of infrastructure development. According to Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the government has presented a budget that follows up on its vision of the development of the commercial and industrial sector, along with the infrastructure development of the district.

“The budget allocation will be very helpful for the development of Ernakulam district,” he said. Some of the highlights are the Rs 2,150-crore international commercial housing complex at Marine Drive, Rs 239 crore for the second phase of Kochi Metro, and Rs 10 crore for Operation Breakthrough.

Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) founder chairman D Dhanuraj saidthe budget was very good for Kochi in terms of allocation. “Be it infrastructure development or other sectors, Kochi has received a good share of budgetary allocation. But the key question is where will all this money come from. If in the past civic bodies and institutions were not completely utilising plan funds, the situation today is even if these bodies decide to use them they won’t have any to spend!”

Major allocations

Rs 2,150 cr International commercial housing complex

Rs 200 cr Kochi-B’luru industrial corridor project

Rs 239 cr 2nd phase of Kochi Metro Rail (to be implemented with the assistance of foreign loans)

  • Rs 50 cr | Development of convention centres

  • Rs 14.50 cr | Cochin Cancer Research Centre

  • Rs 13 cr | Petrochemical Park

  • Rs 12.50 cr | Kakkanad Kinfra exhibition centre

  • Rs 5 cr | Construction of the Museum Cultural Complex

  • Rs 3 cr | Allocated to GCDA

  • Rs15.04 cr | Kalamassery Judicial City project

  • Rs 3.30 cr | Tech enhancement of High Court and lower courts

  • Rs 20 cr | Compensation package for Edaman-Kochi high-tension lines

  • Rs 100 cr | Smart City Mission project

Tourism takeaways

  • Tourist facilitation centres at four destinations, including Kochi

  • Mini-marinas and yacht hubs to be developed, which will include exercise centres, restaurants and entertainment venues

