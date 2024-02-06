Kerala Budget: Rs 5,000 crore investment in tourism sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget identified tourism as one of the potential sectors for private investment, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore expected in a year. It proposed a low interest-bearing loan scheme in collaboration with Kerala Financial Corporation and banks for promoting capital investment in the sector.

This year’s total outlay for tourism, at Rs 351.43 crore, saw a dip of Rs 10.72 crore from the previous fiscal. Besides tourism infrastructure development, the budget also has proposals to develop eco-tourism centres with private participation.

A special scheme to enable more than 500 people to come together and stay in at least 20 select destinations, has been announced, with Rs 50 crore allocated for its first phase.

The scheme will be prepared by coordinating efforts of the government, local self government institutions and private sector. Varkala, Kollam, Munroe Thuruth, Alappuzha, Munnar, Fort Kochi, Ponnani, Beypore, Kozhikkode, Kannur and Bekal are some of the destinations identified for the first phase.

Total outlay: Rs 351.43 cr

Infrastructure devpt: Rs 136 cr

Marketing initiatives: Rs 78.17 cr

Heritage conservation: Rs 24 cr

Creating skilled manpower: Rs 17.15 cr