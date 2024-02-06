Kerala: Despite scandals, state-owned cultural institutions get fair share

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being in the news for all the wrong reasons, the state-owned cultural institutions got a decent budget allocation compared to some previous allotments. The Kerala Sahitya Akademi, which has been bogged down by some unsavoury incidents, got an allocation of Rs 3.20 crore. The Akademi was drawn to controversies last week after veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi accused it of “disrespecting” him after the song he wrote was not selected as ‘Kerala Ganam’.

Thampi did not mince his words and came down heavily on the Akademi and its president K Satchidanandan. Poet Balachandran Chullikad had also dragged the institution to the docks after he was provided with a paltry remuneration by the Akademi for delivering a talk.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which was also embroiled in controversies, was allocated Rs 14 crore. Chalachitra Academy has been enduring a bitter feud between its chairman B Ranjith and other members over a slew of issues.

Allocations